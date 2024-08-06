Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer Praises Bengals Defensive Tackle Sheldon Rankins Following Training Camp Visit
CINCINNATI — Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer was at Bengals training camp recently and had some glowing words for the Bengals defensive line as it battles through some injuries early on.
Sheldon Rankins has really impressed the Cincinnati brass a season with 42 quarterback pressures and six sacks (his most in both since 2018).
"On the other line of scrimmage, the defensive tackle rotation, with D.J. Reader gone, is still being figured out," Breer wrote. "Veteran addition Sheldon Rankins has had an outstanding summer, and the Bengals are optimistic he can stay healthy and be disruptive on the inside, and B.J. Hill’s going to be in the mix as well. How second-rounder Kris Jenkins Jr. and third-rounder McKinnley Jackson factor in is still to be determined—but thus far the former has been better than expected on run downs, and the latter looks like part of the equation in replacing the Reader. Third-year man Zach Carter is another name to watch."
Rankins and Jenkins teaming up to be a powerhouse inside along with Hill would open up a lot more breathing room all over the Bengals' defense.
Hopefully, Jackson's injury on Monday wasn't serious and he can factor in as well.
