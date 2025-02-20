Watch: AFC Cornerback Christian Gonzalez Names Ja'Marr Chase NFL's Best Football Player
CINCINNATI — New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez thinks Ja'Marr Chase is the best player in football after what he's displayed throughout this decade.
Gonzalez made the comments on the Frat Rules Podcast.
“Ja’Marr [is] the best football player," Gonzalez noted. "I’d say he's the best football player because of the way they use him. He's not out there just like running routes. They don’t line him up at the X and say, ‘Oh run a dig route.’ I mean, they do occasionally.
"They move him around. They give him screens, they put him in the backfield. … They use him a lot cause he is good with the ball in his hands, so they just wanna get him the ball and let him go to work. I mean, Ja’Marr Chase is big too. Ja’Marr Chase is like a running back. So like when he gets the ball in his hands, it’s like a little Derrick Henry."
The Bengals star definitely gets moved around a lot as he tries to find the weakest points of opposing defenses. The 2024 Triple-Crown winner played in the slot, the backfield, and at both positions out wide throughout a good chunk of the 2024 season.
Check out his alignments throughout the season from Pro Football Focus and the clip of Gonzalez below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency: Despite Age, Injury, Will Hernandez Could Be an Inexpensive Guard With a High Ceiling
Joe Burrow 'is Going to be Pissed' - NFL General Manager Makes Prediction for Bengals' Offseason
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Xavier Watts an Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Secondary?
Assessing Germaine Pratt's Trade Value: What Will Bengals Get If They Deal Veteran Linebacker?
Bengals' Joe Burrow Shares Downside of Winning Comeback Player of the Year For Second Time
Look: Ja'Marr Chase Receives ZERO First-Place OPOY Votes Despite Elite Underlying Metric
Joe Burrow Wins Second Career Comeback Player of the Year Award
'That Sounds Good' - Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Possible Annual Contract Values During Super Bowl Week
Joe Burrow Discusses Last Time He Was Satisfied Playing Football
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could Experienced Division Rival Be a Fit at Guard?
Look: NFL Insider Shares Intriguing Update on Tee Higgins' Future With Cincinnati Bengals
The Most Important Free Agent This Offseason: Cincinnati Bengals Must Retain Cornerback Mike Hilton
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast