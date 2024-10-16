Watch: ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Confident Bengals Will Make 2024 Playoffs Despite 2-4 Start
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Dan Orlovsky is a Bengals believer.
He declared Cincinnati and the New York Jets will crack the 2025 NFL Playoffs amidst 2-4 starts to the season. The Jets just traded for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, while the Bengals defense got a lot healthier along the front last week en route to its best performance of the 2024 season this past Sunday.
"This puts the Jets in the playoffs," Orlovsky said about the trade on NFL Live. "The most fascinating thing for me right now in the AFC playoff picture is I think two 2-4 teams get in. I believe the Jets and the Bengals will get in."
ESPN's FPI currently gives the Bengals a 36.9% chance to make the playoffs and a 6% chance to win the AFC North.
