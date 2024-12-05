Watch: NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Suggests Hot Head Coaching Candidate Wait For Bengals Job
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Kevin Clark recently discussed the upcoming race to hire Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as an NFL head coach with NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah. The Bengals are a situation Jeremiah thinks the patient Johnson should wait for.
The biggest reason? Joe Burrow, who is playing like an MVP this season on a 4-8 team.
"I don't want to ever see anybody get fired, but if I'm Ben Johnson, I'm keeping an eye on Cincinnati and going, 'I would rather stay in Detroit and wait two years, three years, for that opportunity to open up,' because if you want to take what I've done to another level, the only quarterback who could run this stuff that I'm doing better than Jared Goff is the guy in Cincinnati," Jeremiah said on the show.
Johnson has tailored one of the NFL's best offenses over the past few seasons and turned down HC jobs in the league this past offseason because he wants the right fit.
Still, there is zero indication that fit will be in Cincinnati this year. The Bengals rarely fire coaches, especially one like Zac Taylor with multiple years left on his contract (signed through the 2026 season).
