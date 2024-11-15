'You Can Pretty Much Cancel the Postseason' With Loss - Bengals Know Importance of Sunday's Game vs Chargers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 4-6 on the season and they know any chance they have of making a playoff run in December will end if they lose to the Chargers on Sunday.
“We’re sitting at 4-6, we take this L on Sunday (and fall to) 4-7, you can pretty much cancel the postseason,” Hilton said. “We have belief in each other in this locker room and we’re still in the fight. We just got to take care of Sunday and go from there.”
A win would give the Bengals a 47% chance of making the postseason. Those odds would drop to just 16% with a loss.
Cincinnati started 0-3, 1-4 and now they're 4-6. If they're going to turn their season around and make a run, then it has to happen now.
