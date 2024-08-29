Zac Taylor Provides Ja'Marr Chase Practice Update Ahead of Bengals Final Session Before Week 1
CINCINNATI — A new day in Cincinnati and another day of practice in store for the Bengals, with or without Ja'Marr Chase. Zac Taylor shared the latest on his practice plan for Chase with the media Thursday, Cincinnati's final session before normal game practices start next week.
Chase was out there for the first two sessions this week, but not the Wednesday or Thursday sessions open to the media
"We'll see. Not going to make any predictions," Taylor said about Chase practicing before Thursday's practice. "It will probably be very similar to yesterday, but I'm not going to make any predictions."
Daniel Salib laid out how Chase is scheduled to make about $14 million more in salary on a four-year deal if he signs next offseason (deal would be right between Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb's contracts), making the years stick out like a sore thumb in finding reasoning why Chase is playing hardball so close to the season.
If he was fine with a four-year deal, it'd make more financial sense to sign it next offseason. Alas, a three-year route would be much different. He'll get to reset the wide receiver market following the 2028 season as opposed to the 2029 season on a three-year extension.
It's all speculative as Chase has kept his thoughts on negotiations to himself all summer, but the salary projections are firm. Whatever the thinking is, time is running out for Cincinnati to get a deal done before their normal Week 1 cut-off mark for these extensions.
"In this league, every week there's a different form of adversity," Taylor said on Thursday. "You gotta find the positives in it. And our team has found the positives in it. Able to support a teammate, find positives for other teammates, and continue to move forward."
