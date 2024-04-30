Zac Taylor Sheds Light on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson might've requested a trade last week, but the team has no plans to move on from the veteran.
It didn't impact Cincinnati's plans in the 2024 NFL Draft and the team never even considered fielding offers for Hendrickson. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shared details about his conversation with the Pro Bowl defensive end and why he expects Hendrickson to be on the team this season.
"You let Trey voice his concerns. I'm listening. I've got an open ear to him. I love Trey. I've told Trey that," Taylor said. "We want Trey to play here next year for us. He's gonna play here next year for us. He's gonna have success, and we're gonna have success and I'm excited or that."
Hendrickson signed a one-year extension with the Bengals last summer. He's set to make $14.8 million this season and $15.8 million in 2025. He outperformed the four-year, $60 million contract he signed with Cincinnati in March 2021. Instead of playing out the deal, he signed a one-year extension last July.
Hendrickson had 17.5 sacks last season. All signs point to the three-time Pro Bowler to play for the Bengals in 2024.
