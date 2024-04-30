All Bengals

Cam Taylor-Britt Dives Into Dax Hill's Top Attribute at Cornerback: 'Just Got to be Ready to go'

Cincinnati is moving Hill to cornerback for the 2024 season.

Russ Heltman

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is excited about working with Dax Hill in the cornerback room moving forward. CTB noted this week that Hill was working with the CBs a lot more in practice toward the end of the 2023 season.

Zac Taylor and Lou Anarumo confirmed Hill is moving to cornerback over draft weekend.

"Honestly, just his play recognition," Taylor-Britt said about the top thing Hill can carry over to his new role. "I feel like at corner, I know what's coming sometimes, but back there at safety. You see it a lot better. Believe when he comes down, it won't be as hard but most definitely it'll have to happen a lot faster. You got the receiver right in your face. You just got to be ready to go, get your feet in the ground."

Taylor-Britt has gone from a young, green player to a veteran over the past two years as he leads this cornerback room ready to welcome in a new talent full time.

