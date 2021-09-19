Watch: Andy Dalton Leads Bears Downfield, Throws Touchdown to Allen Robinson

The former Bengals quarterback got off to a good start on Sunday.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to pick up their first road win of the 2021 season, but their defense is off to a poor start.

Andy Dalton led the Bears on a nine play, 75-yard touchdown drive to start the game. Chicago was 3-for-3 on third down. Dalton found Allen Robinson for an 11-yard touchdown. The Bears have an early 7-0 lead.

Watch the play below.

