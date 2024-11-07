Cincinnati Bengals Will be Without Two Key Starters vs Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI — Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. won't play tonight against the Ravens according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.
Brown was doing everything he could to play, but the short week made it hard on the veteran, sources say. He's dealing with a knee/fibula injury and will miss consecutive games.
There is legitimate hope that he'll be able to return for the Bengals' matchup with the Chargers in Week 11.
The Bengals will also be without Tee Higgins on Thursday night. The veteran receiver is dealing with a quad injury.
Meanwhile, defensive tackle B.J. Hill is expected to play. He injured his ribs on Sunday against the Raiders, but will be active on Thursday night according to Wolfe.
The Bengals elevated offensive tackle Devin Cochran and tight end Cam Grandy from the practice squad. Look for Cochran to help fill the void at offensive tackle with Brown out.
Cochran will be a backup with Cody Ford starting at left tackle.
