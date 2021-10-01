Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From the Bengals' 24-21 Win Over the Jaguars

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Jaguars 24-21 on Thursday night. They rallied from a 14-0 halftime deficit. Listen to Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's radio calls from a 24-point second half, including both of C.J. Uzomah's touchdowns and Evan McPherson's game-winning kick below.

