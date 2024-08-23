Watch: Al Michaels Says Bengals Rookie Jermaine Burton Has Slept Through Meetings
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton was their most-productive and explosive player this preseason.
He had eight receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns in three games. He had the Bengals' longest reception in each of the three contests and had two of their three offensive touchdowns.
Why isn't he getting into these games earlier? Why isn't he working more with Joe Burrow and the starters?
It could be because of what he's doing—or not doing in meetings.
Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels implied that Burton fell asleep during a meeting or meetings. He was responding to Kirk Herbstreit's comment about Burton.
"Just a matter of being really bought into the system and being disciplined and being a pro," Herbstreit said. "That's the one question I think with him."
"Yeah, Don't sleep through meetings, right?" Michaels responded.
Burton's maturity was certainly a topic during the pre-draft process. The Bengals are betting on him and believe he can figure it out. They also believe their culture is going to help maximize his potential.
“Like all the rookies, there's a growing process and improving in all the little details," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the game. "You saw him make some plays tonight—that's good. That's the expectation when the ball is thrown his way, for him to be able to make the play.”
Watch the exchange between Michaels and Herbstreit below:
