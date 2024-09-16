Look: Referee Discusses Reason Behind Crucial Ja'Marr Chase Unsportsmanlike Penalty
CINCINNATI — Alex Kemp was one of the referees assigned to Sunday's 26-25 Bengals' loss to the Chiefs and explained the unsportsmanlike conduct call on Ja'Marr Chase late in the game.
That flag made a 3rd & 7 on the Bengals' final scoring drive a 3rd & 22, leading to a field goal. Chase did not want to comment on the situation following the game.
“It’s pretty clear cut,” Kemp said about the call. “It’s just simply abusive language toward a game official. That’s all it was. And there really was no interpretation. I’m not going to repeat to you what he said, but there was no interpretation with the language that he used – just abusive language.”
Cincinnati went back and forth with Kansas City all afternoon in another classic matchup between the two teams.
“The simple answer is, profanity used by grown men versus direct, personal abusive language toward a game official," Kemp concluded on the call. "That’s the line. When that line gets crossed, we simply can’t let that happen in pro football.”
Cincinnati can shake it off and get the first win of the season against Washington next Monday.
