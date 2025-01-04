All Bengals

Report: Injury Update on Tee Higgins, Chase Brown Ahead of Steelers Matchup

Cincinnati plays in primetime tonight.

Russ Heltman

Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals should have Tee Higgins's services on Saturday night against Pittsburgh but Chase Brown's status is going down other the wire.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Higgins is "expected to play" but that Brown is a game-time decision. The running back sprained his ankle against Denver and has been working all week to get back.

Khalil Herbert will be the lead RB if Brown cannot suit up.

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

