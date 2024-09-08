All Bengals

Zac Taylor Declares Bengals Main Issues Amidst Upset Loss to Patriots

Cincinnati is 0-1 for the third time in the past four seasons.

Russ Heltman

Sep 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Members of the Cincinnati Bengals stand on the field during a stop in play in the second half against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals suffered an upset loss to the Patriots on Sunday in a game head coachZac Taylor boiled down to tackling and turnovers. It was another sloppy, disjointed showing from his outfit to start a season.

It was the unlikeliest season-opening moneyline loss in the NFL since 2018.

"I just said the two things, tackling and gotta win the turnover battle," Taylor said about the issues while noting Cincinnati has plenty of games left to right the ship.

Cincinnati posted 10 points and just 224 total yards amidst a handicapped day from the whole offense. Meanwhile, the defense gave up another 170 rushing yards, picking up right where it left off last season, with two turnovers mixed in.

"The good thing is we got 16 games left to play, and so, you know, starting 0-1 certainly is not a hole we wanted to be in. But I feel good about how this team will regroup," Taylor said after the loss.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.

