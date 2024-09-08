Zac Taylor Declares Bengals Main Issues Amidst Upset Loss to Patriots
CINCINNATI — The Bengals suffered an upset loss to the Patriots on Sunday in a game head coachZac Taylor boiled down to tackling and turnovers. It was another sloppy, disjointed showing from his outfit to start a season.
It was the unlikeliest season-opening moneyline loss in the NFL since 2018.
"I just said the two things, tackling and gotta win the turnover battle," Taylor said about the issues while noting Cincinnati has plenty of games left to right the ship.
Cincinnati posted 10 points and just 224 total yards amidst a handicapped day from the whole offense. Meanwhile, the defense gave up another 170 rushing yards, picking up right where it left off last season, with two turnovers mixed in.
"The good thing is we got 16 games left to play, and so, you know, starting 0-1 certainly is not a hole we wanted to be in. But I feel good about how this team will regroup," Taylor said after the loss.
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener
Zac Taylor Announces Trent Brown, and Dax Hill as Starters Ahead of Bengals Opener With Patriots
Zac Taylor Dives Into Plan Against New England If Ja'Marr Chase Sits Out
Joe Burrow Sheds Light on Arm Strength Ahead of Bengals' Season Opener
Zac Taylor Expects Ja'Marr Chase to Play Against New England
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Standout Maema Njongmeta Makes Initial 53-Man Roster
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Daijahn Anthony Appears to Make 53-Man Roster
Ja'Marr Chase Expressed Desire to Stay With Cincinnati Bengals Long Term Earlier This Year
Joe Burrow Has Brief, But Direct Message Following Bengals' Preseason Finale
Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Fall to Indianapolis Colts 27-14
Joe Burrow Highlights Health, Offensive Ideas: 'Our Stuff Is Marrying Up Well'
Watch: Bengals Safety Jordan Battle With Pick Six Against Anthony Richardson and the Colts
Report: Bengals to Play it Conservative With Myles Murphy Following Knee Injury
Mission Accomplished: Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow Completes First Normal Training Camp
It's Official: Evan McPherson Signs Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Undrafted Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast