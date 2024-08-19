Is Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Willing to Miss Games Without a New Contract?
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' regular season opener is just 20 days away. The New England Patriots come to town on Sept. 8.
Cincinnati is hoping to win their first season opener since 2021.
One big questions continues to linger over the Bengals' organization with the regular season looming: Will Ja'Marr Chase get an extension?
If the answer is no, is he willing to miss regular season games?
Chase hasn't practiced in training camp. He hasn't spoken to the media. His actions have done all the talking.
As of now, missing practice hasn't hurt anyone. It's allowed Joe Burrow to get more reps with guys like Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones and Jermaine Burton. Even young wide receivers on the roster bubble like Kendric Pryor and Shedrick Jackson have benefitted from extra time with Burrow.
Is there a deadline date for Chase? What about the Bengals? Is there a day the two sides have agreed to push extension talks to next offseason and focus on the 2024 campaign?
If there isn't, then it would be an indicator that they aren't on the same page. That could lead to the possibility of Chase missing regular season games.
It's unlikely. He has two years left on his contract after the Bengals exercised the fifth-year option earlier this offseason—but Chase clearly wants a new contract.
The Bengals made it clear they want to sign the star receiver to a long-term contract.
"This may take a while," Bengals owner Mike Brown said last month. "We are gonna bend over backwards to get it done. I can't tell you when, though."
Both sides have been quiet. The Bengals agreed to an extension with Evan McPherson last Friday. They didn't get Burrow's extension done until the Thursday before the season opener last year.
Is Chase next?
Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the clock is ticking.
