Podcast: Leaked Jerseys, the Bengals' Plan in Free Agency, Plus Lawson and Jackson's Future

Podcast: Leaked Jerseys, the Bengals' Plan in Free Agency, Plus Carl Lawson and William Jackson III's Future

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the potential jersey leak, plus they talk about Duke Tobin's first news conference of 2021, which included an update about Joe Burrow, the Bengals' plan in free agency and so much more.

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

