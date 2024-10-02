All Bengals

Report: Bengals Division Rival Interested in Trading for All-Pro Wide Receiver Davante Adams

Will Davante Adams end up in the AFC North?

James Rapien

Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a touchdown pass over Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a touchdown pass over Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-Imagn Images / Andrew Nelles-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Steelers are interested in trading for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams according to Josina Anderson.

Pittsburgh is 3-1 and leads the AFC North. They tried to trade for Brandon Aiyuk this offseason. A deal didn't get done, but clearly the Steelers are still in the market for a weapon.

Adams is a thee-time All-Pro. He officially requested a trade on Tuesday. The Bengals play the Raiders later this month. They also play the Steelers in Weeks 13 and 18.

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

