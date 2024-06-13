Ted Karras Shares Contract Details After Signing One-Year Extension With Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed center Ted Karras to a one-year contract extension on Thursday morning.
The 31-year-old is now under contract for the next two seasons. Specific contract details haven't been released, but the deal is similar to his previous contract with the Bengals.
"Essentially it's like a two (years) for $12 (million) deal," Karras said.
The Bengals added another year on Karras' deal at the same average annual value that they signed him to in March 2022.
He has started all 36 games he has played in for Cincinnati (including playoffs), and has been on the field for 2,379 of a possible 2,398 offensive snaps (99.2 percent) since signing with the Bengals in 2022.
