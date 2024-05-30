Tee Higgins Would 'Love' to Sign Long-Term Contract With Bengals
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins might've requested a trade in March, but the 25-year-old made it clear that he wants to stay in Cincinnati.
"As far as coming back, I would love to come back," Higgins said on the I Am Athlete Pod. "I grew as a man in the past four years here. Grew as a player, got good new friendships. Great relationships with people not in the facility, in the City of Cincinnati, the fans are great. So I would definitely love to be here."
The Bengals took Higgins in the second round (33rd overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's helped Cincinnati win two AFC North titles and an AFC Championship. He helped them make back-to-back AFC Championship Games in 2021 and 2022. Higgins has 257 receptions for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns in 58 career games.
He was eligible to become a free agent in March, but the Bengals used the franchise tag on him to keep him from hitting the open market. The two sides have until July 15 to agree to a long-term contract. If the two sides can't agree on a new deal, then Higgins will have to play on a one-year, $21.8 million contract in 2024.
What're his thoughts on possibly being traded and playing for another team?
"It would be bittersweet," Higgins said. "I would definitely love to be here [in Cincinnati], but if that's not the situation, then that's not the situation."
Check out Higgins' entire segment in the video below:
