Three Teams That Should Be Interested in Speedy WR DeSean Jackson

Wide receiver is one of the Bengals' biggest needs this offseason.

A.J. Green, John Ross, Alex Erickson and Mike Thomas are all set to hit free agency.

Some fans may wonder about a deep threat like DeSean Jackson, who was released by the Eagles on Friday, but the veteran isn't the best fit in Cincinnati. He's 34-years-old and has only appeared in eight games over the past two seasons.

He's still a quality player when he's healthy, but that's been a problem for him over the past few years.

Of course the Bengals should be open to bringing in a speedy veteran like Jackson if the price is right, but chances are it won't be. Why would the three-time Pro Bowler sign a low-cost deal with the Bengals when he could latch on with a contender?

Here are three teams that should pursue Jackson this offseason.

1. Los Angeles Rams

This is a no-brainer. The Rams traded for a big-armed quarterback in Matthew Stafford. They have two quality wide receivers in Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, but they need a deep threat.

Stafford has the ability to push the ball down the field and a playmaker like Jackson could help an offense that desperately needs more speed. Signing him to a one-year, $2-3 million deal is a no-brainer for the Rams.

2. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks kicked the tires on Antonio Brown before he signed with Tampa Bay. They also kept Josh Gordon around in hopes of giving Russell Wilson another legitimate outside threat.

Adding Jackson to an offense that has D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett is a no-brainer, assuming he agrees a low-cost contract.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Sammy Watkins and DeMarcus Robinson are both set to become free agents. Can you imagine the Chiefs adding more speed? Jackson could reunite with Andy Reid and play with the best quarterback in the NFL.

A trio of Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Jackson would overwhelm opposing defenses.

Jackson wouldn't have to contribute a ton during the regular season, but could certainly make an impact. He wouldn't face many [if any] double teams because he'd be on the field with Hill and Travis Kelce.

This is the best fit and would give him a real chance to win a Super Bowl.

Honorable Mention

Indianapolis Colts

Jackson had 23 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns in eight games with the Eagles. Reuniting with Carson Wentz would be a welcome sight.

Even if they keep T.Y. Hilton in free agency, bringing in another speedster is something Colts general manager Chris Ballard has to consider.

They have their quarterback. Now they need to surround him with as many weapons as possible.

