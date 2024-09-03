San Francisco 49ers Finalizing New Deal With Trent Williams, Ja'Marr Chase Still Holding In
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is still holding-in with the start of the season just five days away.
The 49ers are finalizing a re-worked deal with star offensive tackle Trent Williams. Combine that with Brandon Aiyuk's extension and CeeDee Lamb's recent deal and Chase is the lone star waiting to get paid.
Eagles defensive end Hassan Reddick is still holding out, but he isn't the star that Chase, Williams and some of these other top players are that have received new deals in the past week.
Chase didn't participate in Monday's practice and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said they're taking it "day-to-day" with the 24-year-old.
Related: Salary Cap Expert Shares Contract Proposal For Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase
The Bengals resume practice on Wednesday. Will Chase participate without a new contract?
That seems unlikely, which means the pressure is on the Bengals and Chase to find common ground quickly if he's going to play on Sunday against the Patriots.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Evan McPherson Inks Three Year Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues
Bengals Snap Count Takeaways Following 27-3 Preseason Loss to Chicago Bears
Rookie Josh Newton Discusses Up and Down Day Against Chicago Bears
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 Loss to Chicago Bears
Current U.S. Flag Football QB Takes Exception With Joe Burrow’s Comments and Other NFL Players Expecting to Play in 2028
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Regular Season Opener Against Pats
Former All-Pro Receiver Makes WILD Statement About Bengals Rookie Jermaine Burton
NFL Insider Shares Prediction for Ja’Marr Chase’s Future, Contract Stalemate With Bengals
NFL Shares Concern About Key Position on Bengals’ Offense Ahead of Regular Season
Bengals Rookie Maema Njongmeta Hoping to Earn Roster Spot After Impressive Debut
Cincinnati Bengals Major Week 1 Favorite in Matchup With New England Patriots
Strength of Schedule for All 32 NFL Teams Revealed Including Cincinnati Bengals
-----
Join the 45,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast