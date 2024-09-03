All Bengals

San Francisco 49ers Finalizing New Deal With Trent Williams, Ja'Marr Chase Still Holding In

Will a deal get done?

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) arrives at practice late, and out of uniform during an indoor practice at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) arrives at practice late, and out of uniform during an indoor practice at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is still holding-in with the start of the season just five days away.

The 49ers are finalizing a re-worked deal with star offensive tackle Trent Williams. Combine that with Brandon Aiyuk's extension and CeeDee Lamb's recent deal and Chase is the lone star waiting to get paid.

Eagles defensive end Hassan Reddick is still holding out, but he isn't the star that Chase, Williams and some of these other top players are that have received new deals in the past week.

Chase didn't participate in Monday's practice and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said they're taking it "day-to-day" with the 24-year-old.

The Bengals resume practice on Wednesday. Will Chase participate without a new contract?

That seems unlikely, which means the pressure is on the Bengals and Chase to find common ground quickly if he's going to play on Sunday against the Patriots.

