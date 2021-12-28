Bengals Continue to Move Up in Power Rankings Following Win Over Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are just one win away from winning the AFC North and making the postseason for the first time since 2015.
They've won back-to-back games for the fourth time this season. Cincinnati is 7th in Sports Illustrated's Week 17 power rankings.
"How many MVP awards do you think Joe Burrow will win in his career? I sent out a very scientific poll on Sunday, and one was the winning option (38.7%), beating out zero (37.8%) and more than one (23.5%)," Mitch Goldich wrote. "One would also be my choice—it’s hard to win more than with so many other talents in the league right. But he’s been a great watch this year, and it would be fun if the Bengals stay hot heading into the playoffs."
The Bengals' schedule is tough. They host Kansas City on Sunday, then travel to Cleveland for the season finale in Week 18. They just need to win one of those two games to become AFC North Champions.
The Ravens are 14th in this week's power rankings. The Browns are 15th and the Steelers are 19th.
Check out Sports Illustrated's complete Week 17 power rankings here.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals Assistant Mentioned as Candidate for Head Coaching Jobs
Joe Burrow Gave Icy Present to Entire Bengals' Offensive Line
Here's How Brandon Allen's Positive Test Impacts Joe Burrow
Bengals' Offense Sets NFL Record With Two Games Left
Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens
Listen: The Best Radio Calls From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens
Joe Burrow Weighs in on Late Game Passing Against the Ravens
Read More
Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens
Watch: Bengals Celebrate Blowout Win Over Ravens
Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Ravens, Move into First Place
Joe Burrow Joins Elite List After Dominant Performance Against Ravens
Bengals Players Making an Impact Off the Field This Holiday Season
Snubbed: Cincinnati's Best Defensive Player Left Out of the Pro Bowl
Three Bengals Named to 2022 Pro Bowl
Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Elite Pass Rush
Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8
Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos
Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals