Bengals Players React to Damar Hamlin's Medical Emergency on Monday Night Football
CINCINNATI — Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a tragic medical emergency in the middle of Monday night's contest against the Bengals that led to the game being postponed.
The 24-year-old collapsed in the first quarter of the game after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
He was on the field for nearly 20 minutes, before being transported into the ambulance on the field.
He's in critical condition according to multiple reports. Bengals players reacted to scary scene and wished Hamlin the best on Monday night. Check out their tweets and reactions below.
