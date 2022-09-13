CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've lost to the Steelers in Week 1, but they're still in the top 10 of Sports Illustrated's power rankings.

Cincinnati is ninth following Sunday's overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

"Why are we still putting Joe Burrow in five-man drops while facing seven-man pressure?" Conor Orr asked. "The offensive line is going to take some time to evolve together, but the scheme can do more to protect him."

Burrow threw four interceptions and was sacked seven times on Sunday. Despite the miscues, Cincinnati still had multiple chances to win in the fourth quarter and in overtime.

Instead, they lost on a last-second field goal by Chris Boswell. The Bengals hope to right the ship this week in Dallas.

