Skip to main content

Bengals Remain in Top 10 of Power Rankings Despite Loss to Steelers

Cincinnati lost to Pittsburgh in overtime on Sunday.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've lost to the Steelers in Week 1, but they're still in the top 10 of Sports Illustrated's power rankings. 

Cincinnati is ninth following Sunday's overtime loss to Pittsburgh. 

"Why are we still putting Joe Burrow in five-man drops while facing seven-man pressure?" Conor Orr asked. "The offensive line is going to take some time to evolve together, but the scheme can do more to protect him."

Burrow threw four interceptions and was sacked seven times on Sunday. Despite the miscues, Cincinnati still had multiple chances to win in the fourth quarter and in overtime. 

Instead, they lost on a last-second field goal by Chris Boswell. The Bengals hope to right the ship this week in Dallas. 

Check out the complete power rankings here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal-Line Catch

Five Takeaways From Bengals' Loss to Steelers

Joe Burrow and Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Loss

Snap Count Breakdown: Thoughts on Dax Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Others

Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Won't Play Against Bengals in Week 2

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers

Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

Mike Hilton on Ja'Marr Chase: "You Can't Stop Him"

Bengals Film Room: Dax Hill Impressed This Preseason

Four Thoughts on Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and center Billy Price (69) check the defense before the snap against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Bengals First Round Pick Signing With Raiders

By James Rapien
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the third quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cara Owsley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals-Steelers Was CBS' Most-Watched Week 1 Regional Game in More Than Two Decades

By James Rapien
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal Line Catch in Bengals' Loss to Steelers

By James Rapien
Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Clark Harris (46) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Promote Long Snapper Cal Adomitis, Place Clark Harris on Injured Reserve

By James Rapien
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the third quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cara Owsley-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Five Takeaways From the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 1 Loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Mike Santagata
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs with the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Joe Burrow and the Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Week 1 Loss to Steelers

By Elise Jesse
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is congratulated after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Snap Count Breakdown From Bengals' Loss to Steelers

By James Rapien
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dak Prescott Expected to Miss Several Games With Hand Injury, Including Week 2 Matchup With Bengals

By James Rapien