All Bengals

Browns May Be Making Key Change Ahead of Sunday's Game vs Bengals

The Bengals have to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

James Rapien

Oct 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have to beat the Browns on Sunday to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Cincinnati is looking to sweep Cleveland for the first time since 2017.

The Browns might be making a key change ahead of the game.

They benched starter Jameis Winston on Sunday and were non-committal when asked about the veteran on Monday.

That means Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski may turn to Dorian Thompson-Robinson this week against the Bengals.

Thompson-Robinson and Winston both played against Cincinnati in the Bengals' 21-14 win over Cleveland in October. Deshaun Watson suffered a torn Achilles in the game.

Winston threw three interceptions in the Browns' 21-7 loss to the Chiefs in Week 15.

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

