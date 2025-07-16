Cincinnati Bengals Announce 2025 Ring of Honor Class
CINCINNATI — The 2025 Ring of Honor Class is official!
Bengals Legends Lemar Parrish and Dave Lapham are joining the ROH this fall. The duo becomes the 11th and 12th players to join the illustrious group. Lapham is the third offensive lineman to join the group, while Parrish is the second cornerback inducted.
“To be selected to join the Ring of Honor means the world to me,”Parrish said in a press release. “As a little boy, I had a dream of becoming the greatest football player in the world. I thank the Bengals and Paul Brown for drafting me and giving me the opportunity to play in the NFL. I appreciate everyone who voted for me. I am pleased and extremely grateful to be selected. This is the most prestigious award that I have ever received, and it means a lot to me.”
Parrish was a dynamic talent in the 1970s, playing for Cincinnati from 1970 to 1978. He tallied 13 total NFL seasons and made the Pro Bowl eight times with a total of 47 interceptions. Only Mel Blount and Ken Riley had more picks while Parrish was playing.
“Lemar was an exceptional player with phenomenal quickness,” President Mike Brown said. “As a cornerback, he was great in coverage. Receivers couldn’t shake free of him. As a punt returner, he was excellent — probably the most exciting punt returner we have ever had. He was a dynamic runner, quick and fast, and it showed when he had the ball in his hands. Lemar is very deserving of this honor.”
Lapham primarily played guard for Cincinnati from 1974 to 1983, his entire NFL career. He's one of the most versatile linemen in team history and has been involved with the team as a player or radio analyst for 48 of the past 50 years.
“This is without a doubt the highest honor bestowed upon me — the honor of a lifetime,” Lapham said. “I think everyone knows what the Bengals organization means to me. It is extremely humbling to know that the fans selected me to be honored in this fashion. My family and I are extremely grateful to be inducted into the Ring of Honor. It feels like a superlative dream that I have not woken up from yet. I still can’t believe it.”
Brown had glowing comments for his longtime employee.
“It is rare to have someone who has the continuity with a team that Dave has,” Brown noted. “He was a smart player who represented us well, and he continues to do so with his work in the media. He has a personality that fans identify with. Dave is someone we are grateful to have in our organization and are very proud to have him in the Ring of Honor.”
The class is getting inducted at home during the Oct. 26 game against New York.
