Cincinnati Bengals Finalize 2025 Coaching Staff With Sean Desai, Mike Moon
CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially confirmed two reported hirings to round out their 2025 coaching staff. Sean Desai is joining the team as a senior defensive assistant and Mike Moon is coming aboard as a defensive assistant.
Moon was most recently a coach at Notre Dame from 2021-24 and is helping defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery with that position. Desai just wrapped up a one-year stint with the Rams as a defensive assistant.
He previously served as defensive coordinator for Philadelphia in 2023 and was an associate head coach and a defensive assistant for Seattle the year before.
Check out the full list of assistant coaches below:
Joey Boese (director of player performance/head strength and conditioning)
Charles Burks (secondary/cornerbacks)
James Casey (tight ends)
Sean Desai (senior defensive assistant)
Al Golden (defensive coordinator)
Justin Hill (running backs)
Mike Hodges (linebackers)
Ben Jacobs (assistant special teams)
Fredi Knighten (assistant quarterbacks)
Jordan Kovacs (secondary/safeties)
Brad Kragthorpe (quarterbacks)
Michael McCarthy (assistant offensive line)
Jerry Montgomery (defensive line/run game coordinator)
Mike Moon (defensive assistant)
Scott Peters (offensive line)
Dan Pitcher (offensive coordinator)
Justin Rascati (pass game coordinator)
Ronnie Regula (defensive assistant)
Jordan Salkin (assistant wide receivers)
Darrin Simmons (assistant head coach/special teams coordinator)
Diamond Simmons (assistant strength and conditioning)
Garrett Swanson (assistant strength and conditioning)
Troy Walters (wide receivers)
