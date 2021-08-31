Bengals Make Final Cuts, Trim Roster to 53 Players Ahead of Tuesday Deadline
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to find a way to trim their roster down from 80 to 53 players.
They had some tough decisions to make at key positions, including wide receiver, defensive end, running back and corner.
The Bengals placed Hakeem Adeniji and Wyatt Hubert on the non-football injury list, which means they'll miss at least the first six weeks of the season. Joseph Ossai was put on injured reserve, which ends his season.
Key cuts included Mike Daniels, Thaddeus Moss and Michael Jordan.
Check out the Bengals current 53-man roster below.
Quarterbacks: Joe Burrow and Brandon Allen (2)
Running Backs: Joe Mixon, Semaje Perine, Chris Evans (3)
Wide Receivers: Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, Auden Tate, Mike Thomas, Trenton Irwin, Stanley Morgan (7)
Tight Ends: C.J. Uzomah, Drew Sample, Mitch Wilcox (3)
Offensive Line: Jonah Williams, Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins, Xavier Su’a-Filo, Riley Reiff, D'Ante Smith, Jackson Carman, Trey Hill, Fred Johnson, Isaiah Prince (11)
Defensive End: Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson, Cam Sample, Khalid Kareem, Darius Hodge (5)
Defensive Tackle: DJ Reader, Larry Ogunjobi, Tyler Shelvin, Josh Tupou, B.J. Hill (5)
Linebacker: Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Germaine Pratt, Jordan Evans, Markus Bailey (5)
Cornerback: Trae Waynes, Eli Apple, Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton, Darius Phillips, Jalen Davis (6)
Safety: Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Ricardo Allen, Brandon Wilson (4)
Punter: Kevin Huber (1)
Long Snapper: Clark Harris (1)
Kicker: Evan McPherson (1)
Key Cuts That Could Return on Practice Squad: Jacques Patrick, Thaddeus Moss, Trayveon Williams, Michael Jordan, Austin Seibert, Trent Taylor, Noah Spence, Kyle Shurmur, Joe Bachie, Pooka Williams, Drue Chrisman, Winston Rose, and Mason Schreck.
The Bengals released 24 players. Check out the list below.
DT Mike Daniels
TE Mason Schreck
DE Noah Spence
WR Trent Taylor
LB Joe Bachie
DE Amani Bledsoe
CB Tony Brown
P Drue Chrisman
S Trayvon Henderson
LB Keandre Jones
G Michael Jordan
DT Kahlil McKenzie
TE Thaddeus Moss
HB Jacques Patrick
CB Antonio Phillips
CB Winston Rose
K Austin Seibert
QB Kyle Shurmur
G Keaton Sutherland
OT Gunnar Vogel
WR Scotty Washington
HB Pooka Williams Jr.
HB Trayveon Williams
DT Renell Wren
