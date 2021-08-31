Urban Meyer and the Jaguars Could be Interested in Bengals Guard Michael Jordan

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars Could be Interested in Bengals Guard Michael Jordan
CINCINNATI — The Bengals traded Billy Price to the New York Giants on Monday afternoon, but he isn't the only lineman they've talked about dealing.
Albert Breer is reporting that Cincinnati has had trade talks involving guard Michael Jordan. The third-year player played both left and right guard this preseason.
Breer also notes that the Jaguars are in the market for interior offensive line help. If that's the case, then Jordan could be a perfect fit in Jacksonville.
Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer recruited Jordan when he was at Ohio State. The 23-year-old played for Meyer for two seasons.
If the Bengals are open to trading him and Jacksonville is looking for another guard, then this could be a perfect match. Jordan was getting first-team reps at the beginning of camp, but Xavier Su'a-Filo and Jackson Carman appear to have passed him on the depth chart.
“Consistency. I think that’s the key term with all of the interior players," head coach Zac Taylor said when asked about Jordan on Sunday. "That’s why you see the veterans get the latest stab at it, because they’ve been more consistent. We’ve got guys with a lot of talent and a lot of potential, but it’s the consistency that we’re really looking for."
Jordan was an All-American as a freshman at Ohio State. He started all 13 games and thrived under Meyer. A reunion is possible if the Bengals decide to move on from the 2019 fourth round pick.
