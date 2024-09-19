All Bengals

The Bengals are 0-2 for a third-straight season.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is slow to his feet after being sacked in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is slow to his feet after being sacked in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Pro Football Focus doesn't think the Bengals' offensive line took a step forward against the Chiefs.

Cincinnati's O-Line is 28th in the NFL according to PFF. Only the Raiders, Jaguars, Titans and Patriots are ranked lower.

Left guard Cordell Volson went up against elite interior defender Chris Jones for much of Cincinnati’s bout with the Chiefs, and it showed in his stats," Zoltan Buday wrote. "Of the 12 pressures allowed by the Bengals' offensive line, Volson was responsible for five — one sack, one hit and three hurries. He finished the day with an 11.0 PFF pass-blocking grade, the second-lowest figure among all guards in Week 2. Cincinnati’s offensive linemen struggled to create creases in the running game, highlighted by the fact that all five players earned sub-65.0 PFF run-blocking grades in Week 2."

The Bengals hope to be even better this week when they host the Commanders on Monday Night Football. Check out PFF's entire offensive line rankings here.

James Rapien

