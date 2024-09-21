Cincinnati Bengals Release Final Injury Report Ahead of Monday Night Football
CINCINNATI — Amarius Mims is set to make his NFL debut.
After missing the first two games of the season with a pectoral injury, Mims isn't listed on the injury report and will be active for Monday's game against the Commanders. Veteran Trent Brown is still expected to start.
Wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) is also off of the injury report. Kris Jenkins is questionable (thumb), but is expected to play. Vonn Bell is also questionable, but trending in the right direction.
Sheldon Rankins is out and BJ Hill is officially doubtful. Tanner Hudson is also out. Check out the full injury report below:
