Bengals Release Xavier Su'a-Filo, Sign Defensive Tackle to Practice Squad

Cincinnati made a flurry of moves on Tuesday.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals released offensive lineman Xavier Su'a-Filo on Tuesday afternoon. The veteran appeared in eight games in two seasons with the team. He hadn't played since Week 2 due to a knee injury. 

The Bengals also signed defensive tackle Doug Costin to the practice squad. The second-year player has appeared in 13 NFL games, including nine starts with the Jaguars. He has 31 career tackles, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

Cincinnati also released punter Drue Chrisman and long snapper Colin Holba from the practice squad. 

