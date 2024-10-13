All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Shares Hilarious Story About Tee Higgins

This is hilarious.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) makes a touchdown over the Baltimore Ravens in the 3rd quarter Sunday October 6, 2024 at Payor Stadium. The Bengals lost 41-38 in overtime.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) makes a touchdown over the Baltimore Ravens in the 3rd quarter Sunday October 6, 2024 at Payor Stadium. The Bengals lost 41-38 in overtime. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie offensive tackle Amarius Mims is one of the biggest players in the NFL. Listed at 6-8, 340 pounds, the 18th overall pick in the 2024 Draft is hoping to become a franchise right tackle for Cincinnati.

Have any of his teammates been "wowed" by his size?

"Tee Higgins," Mims said to Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "When I got in the huddle one day when I got here, he just looked at me and was like, 'Bro, you good?' I'm like 'yeah.' He was like 'bro, I ain't ever seen nobody your size.' I guess that caught him off guard a little bit because it was one of my first times actually being around him."

Mims has made two starts for the Bengals this season. They're hoping he can quickly become a franchise right tackle with Orlando Brown Jr. manning the left side.

Listen to Hoard's entire conversation with Mims below:

