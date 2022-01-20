Skip to main content

Bengals Sign Xavier Su'a-Filo to Practice Squad

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed veteran guard Xavier Su'a-Filo to the practice squad on Thursday. He cleared waivers after Cincinnati released him earlier this week. 

Su'a-Filo is eligible to play in the postseason and can be elevated from the practice squad. Cincinnati needed to add an extra defensive tackle this week. 

They signed Zach Kerr to help fill in for Larry Ogunjobi, who suffered a season-ending injury last week against the Raiders. 

Su'a-Filo has appeared in eight games for the Bengals over the past two seasons. He's spent most of the year on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

