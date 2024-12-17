Cleveland Browns Making Change Ahead of Battle of Ohio Matchup With Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Browns are making a quarterback change ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start against the Bengals according to Brad Stainbrook of The Orange and Brown Report.
They benched starter Jameis Winston on Sunday and head coach Kevin Stefanski was non-committal when asked about the veteran on Monday.
Thompson-Robinson and Winston both played against Cincinnati in the Bengals' 21-14 win over Cleveland in October. Deshaun Watson suffered a torn Achilles in the game.
Winston threw three interceptions in the Browns' 21-7 loss to the Chiefs in Week 15.
Thompson-Robinson has completed 51.4% of his passes for 540 yards and one touchdown in 12 career games. He's made three NFL starts. The Browns picked him in the fifth-round (140th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft.
