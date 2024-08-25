Colts QB Anthony Richardson Responds After Bengals Defensive Players Were Critical of Him During Joint Practice
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defense held Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson in check for most of their joint practice last week.
The former fourth overall pick completed 10-of-20 passes and had one touchdown against the Bengals' starters.
"That's all he do is run," Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said.
"He only throws to spots, he doesn't throw to receivers," Geno Stone added according to WLWT's Olivia Ray.
Richardson was asked about the comments following Thursday night's preseason finale.
"People have been talking my whole life,” Richardson said, according to Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. “It just adds fuel to the fire. I’m going to do me and keep doing me.”
Richardson completed 8-of-14 passes for 86 yards and one touchdown against the Bengals' backups in the preseason finale. He certainly has talent, but the Bengals' starting defense got the best of him in their joint practice.
