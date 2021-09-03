September 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
Search

Watch: This is a Cool Feature on Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson

The rookie has made quite an impression on his coaches and fans.
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson was a perfect 5-for-5 on field goal attempts this preseason. 

Cincinnati selected him in the fifth-round (149th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. McPherson was coached by former Bengals kicker Shane Graham at the University of Florida. 

Graham and special teams coach Darrin Simmons discuss what the young kicker brings to the Bengals in a cool feature the team released on Friday. Watch the video below. 

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Practice Notes: Ja'Marr Chase's Continues to Drop, Plus the Latest Injury News

NFL Executives Rank the Bengals Near the Bottom of the AFC

Bengals Place Khalid Kareem on Injured Reserve, Re-Sign Mike Thomas

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Initial Practice Squad

Bengals Make Two Surprising Cuts

Bengals Claim Two Players on Waivers

Ten Thoughts About the Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

Grading the Trade: Bengals Sent Billy Price to Giants, Add B.J. Hill to DL Room

Joe Burrow Not Concerned About Ja'Marr Chase's Drop Issues

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Dolphins 29-26

Watch: Joe Burrow Gets Standing Ovation in Return to Paul Brown Stadium

Ja'Marr Chase Could End Up Being a Fantasy Steal

Film Room: DJ Reader Shines Against Washington

Fantasy Focus—Bengals Expected to Have to Breakout Players This Season

Film Room: How Taylor & Pollack Can Use Wide Zone to Beat Modern Defenses

A look at Frank Pollack's Wide Zone Scheme and How it Will Impact Joe Mixon

Film Breakdown: Why Ja'Marr Chase Has a Chance to be Special

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Aug 20, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) kicks a 38 yard field goal against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: This is a Cool Feature on Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson

TRENTON IRWIN
News

Bengals Make it Official, Sign Trenton Irwin to Round Out 16-Player Practice Squad

Nov 29, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates with wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

One Bengals Player Makes All-Underrated Team Ahead of 2021 Season

Aug 20, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stands on the field during warmups prior to the Bengals' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: The Biggest Storylines Surrounding the Bengals, Including Joe Burrow and the O-Line

Ja'Marr Chase, Trae Waynes
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Notes: Ja'Marr Chase's Drops Continue, the Newcomers Arrive and Injury Updates

Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

NFL Executives Rank Bengals Near the Bottom of the AFC

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas (80) falls into the end zone for a touchdown as Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) tackles him during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Re-Sign Mike Thomas, Place Khalid Kareem on Injured Reserve

TRENTON IRWIN
News

Podcast: Surprising Cuts, Waiver Claims and Familiar Faces on the Practice Squad