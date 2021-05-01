The Bengals Got Their Kicker!

Evan McPherson is the newest member of the Bengals!

CINCINNATI — The Bengals selected Florida kicker Evan McPherson in the fifth round (149th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Cincinnati special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons worked with McPherson extensively at Florida's pro day. He was considered the top kicker in this class according to many draft analysts, including Dane Brugler.

McPherson made 21-of-22 field goal attempts at his pro day, which included a successful 60+ yarder. His lone miss was from 58 yards.

Related: McPherson Made One of the Best Kicks You'll Ever See at Florida

McPherson handled both field goal and kickoff duties for the Gators. He has great power. He made 85% of his kicks in college. That number was higher (89%) going into the 2020 campaign, but he had some struggles down the stretch of last season. He still made 51-of-60 career field goal attempts and 149-of-150 extra point tries.

The Bengals currently have Austin Seibert on the roster, but McPherson instantly becomes the favorite to be Cincinnati's kicker in 2021.

