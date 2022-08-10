Skip to main content

Denzel Ward Responds Ja'Marr Chase After Receiving Praise From Bengals' Star Receiver

The Browns' star had a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Bengals last season.

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase went out of his way to praise Denzel Ward earlier this week on The Pivot podcast. 

The 22-year-old was asked about the top cornerbacks in the NFL and he only named Ward. 

"I'll give you one. Denzel Ward," Chase said without hesitation. "Not just because Cleveland talk the most sh--. Denzel Ward did his thing. Same for Greg Newsome. I don't think he elite (Newsome), but they just talk crazy.

"It's game-time when we see them. It's just on sight, that's it."

It didn't take long for Ward and Newsome to respond to Chase's comments. Check out both responses below.

IMG_2897

