Dre Kirkpatrick Working Out for Texans, Hoping to Sign Quickly

The former Bengals and Cardinals cornerback could have a new team soon

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick is still a free agent, but he's hoping to change that in the near future.

The 31-year-old is working out for the Texans today and is hoping to sign quickly according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Kirkpartrick is fully vaccinated and can join the team without waiting a week to clear protocols. The Texans have a need at corner after trading Bradley Roby to the Saints.

Kirkpatrick worked out for the Patriots in May, visited the Saints in June, and worked out for the 49ers in July.

The 31-year-old played for Arizona last year after spending the first eight seasons of his career in Cincinnati.

Kirkpatrick finished with three interceptions and 56 tackles in 13 games for the Cardinals last season.

The Bengals selected Kirkpatrick with the 17th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He had 302 tackles, 10 interceptions and two touchdowns in 99 career games with Cincinnati.

