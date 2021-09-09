Joe Burrow Praises Jessie Bates, Star Safety Set to Begin Season Without Contract Extension

CINCINNATI — The Bengals open the 2021 season on Sunday afternoon against the Vikings.

Safety Jessie Bates will be on the field and all signs point toward him playing out the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. The team could sign the 24-year-old safety to a long-term deal, but the two sides haven't been able to come to an agreement.

The Bengals don't like to take contract talks into the season, which means the next few days could be the last time either party will discuss a long-term deal until the offseason.

On the surface, signing Bates seems like a no-brainer for the Bengals. Negotiations are part of the process, but the Wake Forest product has done all of the right things since the Bengals selected him in the second-round (54th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He finished with 109 tackles, three interceptions and 15 passes defensed last season. Not only has Bates emerged as a star on the field, but he's become one of the Bengals' best leaders and his teammates made him a first-time captain earlier this week.

"Everyone knows what he can do on the field, but I think where he really shines is in the locker room. He really knows how to talk to (everyone)," Joe Burrow said. "When you're in the locker room, you understand some people are kind of like chameleons. They can talk to everybody. One day they'll be sitting with the DBs, the next day, they'll be sitting with the defensive line, the next day with the receivers and you know they can talk to everybody. As a leader of a team, that's what you have to try to do and Jessie is really good at that. And so whether that is his practice, or it just comes naturally, I think that's what a good leader does."

Bates is likely looking for something comparable to what Jamal Adams received from the Seahawks last month. The star safety signed a four-year, $70 million extension with $38 million guaranteed.

It would be shocking if the Bengals got anywhere near the $30 million mark in guarantees.

That's not how they operate. The Bengals have signed plenty of free agents over the past two offseasons, but none of them received more than $20 million in guaranteed money (DJ Reader).

Burrow ($36 million) and Ja'Marr Chase ($31 million) are the only two players on the roster that have $30+ million in guarantees and that's because their entire rookie deal is guaranteed.

If they were going to make an exception, this might be the time to do it. Bates' importance to the Bengals' defense cannot be overstated.

"He's what makes the defense go," Burrow said. "He's the guy communicating. And he's the guy in the middle that really understands what they're trying to do on defense and what the offense is trying to do as well, taking calculated risks on the field. And, you know, everybody respects him and he doesn't speak up a lot, but when he does, everybody listens."

The Bengals could always place the franchise tag on Bates next season, but his asking price is only going to go up if he continues to play at an elite level.

Playing hardball with Bates sets a weird precedent for a young locker room full of promising players. Will the team shy away from giving Tee Higgins a market deal? What about Jonah Williams, Chase or even Burrow?

That's a question those guys are going to ask if the Bengals don't get a deal done with Bates and are forced to use the franchise tag on one of, if not the best player on the roster.

