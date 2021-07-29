Former Bengals and Cardinals Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick Working Out for 49ers

The 31-year-old is trying to land a deal before the season starts.

CINCINNATI — Dre Kirkpatrick is hoping to find a new home in the near future.

The former Bengals first round pick is going to workout for the San Francisco 49ers on Friday according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Kirkpatrick worked out for the Patriots in May and visited the Saints in June, but has yet to sign with a team this offseason.

The 31-year-old played for Arizona last year after spending the first eight seasons of his career in Cincinnati.

The Bengals selected Kirkpatrick with the 17th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He had 302 tackles, 10 interceptions and two touchdowns in 99 career games with Cincinnati.

Kirkpatrick finished with three interceptions and 56 tackles in 13 games for the Cardinals last season.

