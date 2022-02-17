Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Praises Cincinnati Bengals Following Super Bowl LVI
CINCINNATI — Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson had nothing but praise for the Bengals on Wednesday after introducing them at Super Bowl LVI.
Cincinnati lost to Los Angeles 23-20, but 'The Rock' thinks Joe Burrow and the Bengals have a bright future.
"I didn’t know until I got to the stadium that day, but the NFL shared with me that the Bengals were technically the HOME TEAM," he wrote on Instagram. "And let me tell ya something, that Bengal fan base TRAVELS GREAT. When I announced their team, the roof blew off the stadium. So much respect and love to the BENGALS for leaving it all on the field. They are the real f****** deal and no doubt will come back stronger, wiser and even better next season."
'The Rock' is one of the world's biggest stars. He also made a post about the Rams, but the sentiment remains the same. Check out his Bengals post and video of him introducing the team below.
