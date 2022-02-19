Eli Apple Sounds Ready to Bounce Back Following Super Bowl LVI

"I'm beyond excited to unleash that demon again to exponential levels on any opponent."

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Eli Apple didn't get the last laugh in Super Bowl LVI after trolling his opponents for most of the season.

The former first round pick revitalized his NFL career with the Bengals, but it ended on a sour note.

Apple was beat by Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp on multiple plays in Super Bowl LVI, including Kupp's game winning touchdown with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The rest of the NFL trolled Apple the same way he trolled his opponents throughout the postseason.

Aside from a few retweets, Apple still hasn't tweeted anything since the game, but he did post on Instagram.

"All glory to God for blessing me immensely this season to share the field with the best group of men I've been around," Apple wrote. "Truly grateful to my teammates, Who Dey Nation, and my coaches for embracing me as family. Proud of the rigorous work we put in to make this season a special one. Y'all re-awoke a fire in me that will only make me stronger and I'm beyond excited to unleash that demon again to exponential levels on any opponent that lines up across from me next season."

Apple signed a one-year deal with the Bengals and is set to become a free agent next month.

