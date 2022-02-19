Skip to main content

Eli Apple Sounds Ready to Bounce Back Following Super Bowl LVI

"I'm beyond excited to unleash that demon again to exponential levels on any opponent."

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Eli Apple didn't get the last laugh in Super Bowl LVI after trolling his opponents for most of the season. 

The former first round pick revitalized his NFL career with the Bengals, but it ended on a sour note. 

Apple was beat by Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp on multiple plays in Super Bowl LVI, including Kupp's game winning touchdown with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter. 

The rest of the NFL trolled Apple the same way he trolled his opponents throughout the postseason. 

Aside from a few retweets, Apple still hasn't tweeted anything since the game, but he did post on Instagram. 

"All glory to God for blessing me immensely this season to share the field with the best group of men I've been around," Apple wrote. "Truly grateful to my teammates, Who Dey Nation, and my coaches for embracing me as family. Proud of the rigorous work we put in to make this season a special one. Y'all re-awoke a fire in me that will only make me stronger and I'm beyond excited to unleash that demon again to exponential levels on any opponent that lines up across from me next season."

Apple signed a one-year deal with the Bengals and is set to become a free agent next month. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

What a Ride: Reflecting on Bengals' Run to Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow Ready to Get to Work Following Super Bowl LVI Loss

No Fan Left Behind at Super Bowl LVI

Mike Brown Praises Joe Burrow Following Super Bowl LVI Run

NFL Insider Weighs in on Bengals' Plans to Upgrade Offensive Line

Zac Taylor Explains Why Samaje Perine Was in Over Joe Mixon in Super Bowl LVI

Read More

Bengals Sign Zac Taylor to Contract Extension

Bengals Get Good News About Joe Burrow's Knee Injury

Bengals Sign Nine Players to Offseason Roster

Hall of Famer Questions Officiating in Super Bowl LVI

Bengals LB Coach Al Golden Leaving for Notre Dame

Bengals Fans Lineup to Greet Players After Super Bowl

Ja'Marr Chase Was Wide Open on Bengals' Final Offensive Play of Super Bowl

Joe Burrow Apologizes to Fans Following Super Bowl LVI Loss

Joe Burrow on Super Bowl LVI: "I Could Have Played Better"

Bengals Fall to Rams in Super Bowl LVI

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) is forced out of bounds by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) on a catch in the second quarter of Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The Rams came back in the final minutes of the game to win 23-20 on their home field. Super Bowl 56 Cincinnati Bengals Vs La Rams
News

Eli Apple Sounds Ready to Bounce Back Following Super Bowl LVI

By James Rapien
15 seconds ago
Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans 19-16 during the AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

What a Ride: Reflecting on the Bengals' Run to Super Bowl LVI

By James Rapien
20 hours ago
Joe Burrow, Super Bowl LVI
News

Joe Burrow Ready for Work Following Super Bowl LVI Loss

By James Rapien
23 hours ago
IMG_6282
AllBengals Insiders+

No Fan Left Behind: A Bengals Season to Remember

By Nicole Zembrodt
Feb 18, 2022
Joe Burrow, Eric Weddle
News

Rams Safety Eric Weddle Praises Bengals Star QB Joe Burrow After Super Bowl LVI

By James Rapien
Feb 17, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock speaks to the crowd before Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Praises Cincinnati Bengals Following Super Bowl LVI

By James Rapien
Feb 17, 2022
Joe Burrow
News

Mike Brown Praises Joe Burrow, Discusses Offseason Plans After Run to Super Bowl LVI

By James Rapien
Feb 16, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) lays on the ground after a turnover on downs with less than a minute to play in the 4th quarter during Super Bowl 56, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Los Angeles Rams defeated Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Albert Cesare 2683
News

NFL Insider Weighs in on Bengals' Offseason Plan to Fix Offensive Line

By James Rapien
Feb 16, 2022