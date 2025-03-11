ESPN’s Bill Barnwell Names Bengals a ‘Loser’ of Early Free Agency Period
CINCINNATI — ESPN’s Bill Barnwell deemed the Bengals a loser to start 2025 NFL free agency.
The analyst is not a fan of the team's biggest signings as of this writing in Mike Gesicki (three years, $25.5 million) and B.J. Hill (three years, $33 million).
“Needing to squeeze every dollar out of their budget, the Bengals somewhat inexplicably decided to bring [Gesicki] back on a three-year, $25.5 million contract, paying him $12 million in 2025 in the process,” Barnwell wrote. “Gesicki hasn't been that caliber of player for the vast majority of his career. As something much closer to a wideout than a tight end, he plays a position that is well-stocked in free agency with veteran options. And the Bengals are already attempting to re-sign both [Ja’Marr] Chase and [Tee] Higgins, which would keep Gesicki in his role as the team's third option in the passing game.
“Bringing back B.J. Hill on a three-year, $33 million deal to start at defensive tackle is one thing, given that Cincinnati doesn't have much on its defensive line, especially if it plans on trading Hendrickson. Using the money it has budgeted outside of its big three/four to shore up the weak spots on its roster makes sense. Retaining a third wide receiver does not. Adding running back Samaje Perine on a one-year deal for $3.6 million is another example of where the Bengals need to trust their ability to find cheaper solutions so they can divert those resources to their irreplaceable stars.”
Gesicki will have to up his production a bit to justify that new deal, but neither his signing nor Hill’s is a backbreaker toward retaining the stars.
Still, Cincinnati has to be measured with every dollar it spends as the Burrow rookie deal window starts to enter the rearview mirror. The Bengals would be in a much better roster spot had they extended their stars as soon as possible in each negotiating window over the past few years.
