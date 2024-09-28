All Bengals

Former Bengals First Round Pick John Ross Set to Play for Eagles After Being Elevated From Practice Squad

The Bengals took him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

James Rapien

Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver John Ross (83) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver John Ross (83) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

CINCINNATI — The Eagles elevated veteran wide receiver John Ross from their practice squad on Saturday.

The former Bengals first round pick signed with Philadelphia earlier this week after spending training camp with the Eagles.

After retiring last July, Ross was waived from the Chiefs reserve/retired list. He decided to make an NFL return late last season.

The Bengals took Ross with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He famously ran a 4.22 40-yard dash, which is now the second fastest time in NFL Combine history.

Ross has 62 career catches for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns in 37 games. He hasn't played in a regular season NFL game since 2021. That should change on Sunday.

The Bengals play the Eagles on Oct. 27, so there's at least a chance Ross plays against his former team.

Published
