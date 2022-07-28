Skip to main content

Former Bengals Great Carlos Dunlap Signing One-Year Deal With Chiefs

Dunlap spent the first 11 years of his career in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — Carlos Dunlap is signing a one-year, $8 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The former Bengals and Seahawks defensive end met with multiple teams, including the Panthers, before agreeing to terms with the Chiefs. 

Dunlap, 33, had 8.5 sacks for the Seahawks last season. He spent the first 11 years of his career in Cincinnati, finishing with 472 tackles and 82.5 sacks.

The Bengals play the Chiefs in Week 13. Dunlap hasn't faced Cincinnati since they traded him in 2020. 

