All Bengals

Former Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton Involved in Car Accident

Cincinnati played him this season.

Russ Heltman

Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Carolina Panthers revealed on Tuesday that Andy Dalton and his family were involved in a car accident. Carolina posted on X that the former Bengals passer and the rest of the Daltons didn't get hospitalized for care and that Andy was being evaluated by the team.

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported the family dog was also in the car but that no one in Dalton's car is seriously hurt. The status of the other car's passenger is unknown as of this writing.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Open as Slight Betting Favorites Over Eagles at Home

Watch: Joe Burrow, Myles Garrett Chat After Bengals Win Over Browns

Scheming Up a Score: Bengals Special Teams Coordinator Darrin Simmons Carves Path for Charlie Jones' 100-Yard TD

Injury Update: What We Know About Bengals Safety Geno Stone

Cincinnati Bengals Defense Posts Milestones While Stepping Up Big In Second Consecutive Road Victory

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 21-14 Win Over Cleveland Browns

Watch: Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls Following 21-14 Win Over Browns

Joe Burrow Shares Key to Cincinnati Bengals Beating Cleveland Browns in AFC North Showdown

'It's Terrible' - Bengals Coaches, Players Weigh In On the Albatross That Is a 6-Game Losing Streak in Cleveland.

Bengals Injury Report: Depth Chart Relatively Healthy As Browns Week Begins

Joe Burrow Preaches Continued Urgency As Bengals Look For First Divisional Win

Stat of the Jay: Amari Cooper Leads the League in Dropped Passes Since 2021, But a Bengals Receiver Ranks Second

Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Win Over Giants

Cincinnati Bengals' B.J. Hill Makes Emotional, Triumphant Return to MetLife, Helps Defense Snap Dubious Streak

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 17-7 Win Over New York Giants

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow's Run and Clutch Plays on Defense Help Bengals Beat Giants 17-7

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/News