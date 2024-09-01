All Bengals

FOX Sports Gives Top Reason Why Bengals Have Shot to Win Super Bowl LIX

Cincinnati is looking for that elusive first title.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) breaks the huddle in the first quarter of the NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati Saturday, August 10, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) breaks the huddle in the first quarter of the NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati Saturday, August 10, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — FOX Sports NFL reporter Ralph Vacciano has Cincinnati as the sixth-most likely team to win the Super Bowl in a list of reasons why each team can lift the Lombardi Trophy.

Cincinnati gets healthy Joe Burrow at least to start this season, and anything can happen as long as that's true.

"When Joe Burrow is healthy, the Bengals have a chance to win it all," Vacchiano wrote. "It's that simple. He's made it all the way through the season twice — in 2021 and 2022. In those seasons the Bengals made the AFC Championship Game twice and the Super Bowl once. Don't worry about Zack Moss trying to replace Joe Mixon at running back or losing No. 3 receiver Tyler Boyd to Tennessee or the defense that ranked 31st last season or … Look, it's all about Joe Burrow, OK? The guy just wins."

Burrow was cooking toward his normal elite level of play last season before a wrist injury ended that campaign.

He's gone through a full training camp and regular season lead-up healthy, with no interruptions for the first time in his career. That alone makes this season the right kind of high-ceiling mystery for Bengals fans. The climb begins against New England in Week 1.

